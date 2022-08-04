Court Officials Seal First Bank’s Office In Abuja, Cart Away Valuables

By Ukpe Philip

First Bank Plc Regional Headquarters in Abuja has been sealed by a High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory.

The building ocated at the Central Business District, Abuja was sealed on Thursday due to the lender’s failure to obey a garnishee order.

A garnishee order is one of the options open to a judgment creditor to enforce a judgement that has been made in its favor.

It is a common way of enforcing a judgment debt and it is used to enforce monetary judgments against a debtor to recover money.

NAN reports that officials of the FCT High Court Enforcement Unit invaded the bank with towing vans and cranes and towed some of the bank’s valuables.

Some of the valuables include Hilux vans, generators and air conditioners.

