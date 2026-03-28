Court Order Required For El-Rufai’s Release – Adeyanju

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has stated that any temporary release granted to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) must be backed by a valid court order.

Adeyanju made this known on Saturday in a statement while reacting to the decision to allow El-Rufai attend his mother’s burial, describing the move as humane but one that must strictly follow due legal process.

“The decision to grant Mallam Nasir El-Rufai temporary release from Independent Corrupt Practices Commission custody to attend his mother’s burial is both humane and commendable but must be backed by court decision or order since he was remanded in custody on the order of the court,” Adeyanju said.

He stressed that because El-Rufai’s detention was based on a subsisting court order, any variation of that order – including a temporary release – must also be sanctioned by the court to maintain the integrity of the judicial process.

While acknowledging the emotional and cultural significance of attending a parent’s burial, Adeyanju noted that the authorities’ action reflects an attempt to balance compassion with the demands of justice.

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“The decision to allow El-Rufai to attend his mother’s funeral reflects a necessary balance between the demands of justice and respect for fundamental human dignity,” he added.

The activist further clarified that bail, whether administrative or judicial, should not be interpreted as an attempt to shield individuals from accountability, but rather as a lawful and compassionate measure in deserving circumstances.

“Bail, whether administrative or judicial, should not be misconstrued as an escape from accountability, but rather as a lawful and compassionate accommodation in deserving circumstances,” he stated.

Adeyanju commended the authorities for showing empathy, while urging strict adherence to the rule of law.

“This action by the authorities is a welcome demonstration of empathy while upholding the rule of law,” he said.