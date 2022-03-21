Court Orders DNA Test As Imam Claims Mosque Member Impregnated Wife 

An Ibadan based Imam, Lukman Shittu, has told a Grade A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo Stste that his wife, Fisayo was allegedly impregnated by a regular worshiper at the mosque where he leads prayer.

The court, following the allegation and prayer of the Imam, ordered that DNA tests be carried out to determine the paternity of the three children produced by the marriage.

The President of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, ordered the duo to go to a well-established medical centre and carry out DNA tests on the three children to know whether Shittu is their father or not.

Shittu, who is the respondent in the suit filed by his estranged wife , had told the court in his counter argument that his wife raised the three children in question through her concubine.

The court’s President in her ruling, ordered that, “The DNA tests shall be jointly funded by Shittu and Fisayo and the sealed result shall be sent directly by the medical centre to the registrar of this court.”

She adjourned the suit until May 2 for the presentation of the DNA test and further hearing.

Shittu told the court that his wife started riding a beautiful car after she moved out from his home in 2021.

He said, ” Fisayo has been boasting that her relative gave her the car.

“My investigation revealed that the same man, who had all along been sleeping with her, bought her the car.

“My lord, Fisayo started misbehaving when I was unable to give her money to rent a shop.

“Then, she began to return home very late and I told her that I will lock her out if she ever tried it again.

“However, Fisayo decided to pack out with the three children from my house.

“Worst still, she has changed the school of the last child without my knowledge and the other two have vowed not to recognize me as their father anymore.

“During the last Ramadan, I invited the second one to come and stay with me, but he declined.

“The first also refused to come to my house when he had his school holiday.

“Could you believe that Fisayo’s concubine worship in the same mosque where I am the cleric?”

Gisayo had earlier told the court that her husband was an irresponsible man and a threat to her.

“Shittu lured me into getting a loan from a microfinance bank under the agreement that I would use it to establish my business without refunding.

“So as to facilitate his adulterous intention, Shittu threatened to stab me one day if I don’t leave his home.

“As if that was not enough, he frequently brought various types of women into our matrimonial home.

“In addition, Shittu demolished the shop which I furnished with my money in order to deny me any business opportunity.

“He called me all sorts of bad names and even rejected being responsible for the children.

“Though, relatives from both families intervened, but I just had to move out for survival,” she said.

The court adjourned till May 2 for presentation if the DNT tests results..