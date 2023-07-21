Court Orders EFCC To Transfer Stella Oduah’s Case To AGF As Lawmaker Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged Fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to transfer to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, all the files and processes relating to the 25-count money laundering and fraud charges instituted against former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah and eighth others three years ago.

The judge cited his displeasure over controversies that trailed the case under the purview of the EFCC.

This was after the lawmaker was arraigned before the court on Friday over allegations bordering on fraud to the tune of N7.5 billion naira.

Recall that the EFCC had in 2020 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, charged Oduah, Gloria Odita, Nwobu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited; Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited and China Civil Engineering Construction Company Limited (CCECC) on 25-count bordering on fraud and financial misappropriation to the tune of N5 billion, now N7.5b.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Court had last week fixed July 21, 2023 for taking of plea by the defendants after years of no trial.

Ekwo had on June 15, 2023, held that a group had petitioned his court over the case and was sending messages to his phone and threatening his personal liberty.

He had ordered the EFCC to produce the persons involved, while adjourning for arraignment.

At the resumed sitting, Oduah and the other defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges while the judge adjourned to October 17 for trial.

But the judge sought further explanation as to why the EFCC has failed to produce the people threatening him despite admitting their names had been tracked.

The EFCC legal team could not give the judge a convincing answer.

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo ordered the AGF to take over prosecution of the matter from the EFCC.