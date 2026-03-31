Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Ex-FCT Minister’s UK Property

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The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the final forfeiture of a UK property linked to the late Jeremiah Useni, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to the Federal Government.

Justice Binta Nyako granted the motion on notice filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which argued that the property, located at No. 79, Randall Avenue, Neasden, London NW2 7SX, was reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

The CCB had previously obtained an interim preservation order for the property on November 20, 2025, and published a notice in a national newspaper inviting anyone with interest in the property to show cause why it should not be forfeited. No individual or entity came forward to contest the forfeiture.

The court case, filed as FHC/ABJ/CS/2333/2025, named the administrators and executors of the late Useni’s estate, as well as the property itself, as respondents.

Counsel for the CCB, Sufyan Ahmad, cited statutory powers under the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in requesting the final forfeiture.

An investigation by the CCB’s Financial Investigation and Forensic Accounting Unit (FIFAU) revealed that the deceased’s declared income while in public office was insufficient to account for the acquisition of the London property.

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The gap in funds strongly indicated the use of undeclared or unlawful sources.

The First-Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) in the United Kingdom, in case REF/2023/0155, confirmed that Useni was the beneficial owner of the property, purchased under a fictitious name to conceal ownership.

Claims by individuals identified as “Ms Tali Shani” and lawyer Cgueg Mike Ozekhome, SAN, were dismissed, with the tribunal ruling that the documents presented to support ownership were fraudulent.

The court held that the forfeiture serves the overriding interest of justice and aligns with the statutory mandate to recover proceeds of unlawful activity.