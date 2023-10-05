Court Orders IGP To Produce Housewife, In-Law Whisked Away From Abuja To Kwara By Policemen

Justice M.O. Olajuwon of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and three others to produce a detained Abuja-based housewife, Mrs. Esther Stephanie S. and her in-law Mr. David I. Kpanaki on October 10, and also show cause why they should not be released on bail following their fundamental rights application alleging harassment and intimidation by security agents.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the applicant’s counsel, Akintayo Balogun of Oxygen Chambers.

The IGP, Nigerian Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Kwara state; Superintendent Sadiq Sule and Dr. Kamoru Yusuf were listed as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents.

In the main suit alongside a supporting affidavit, Balogun accused the police of unlawfully arresting, dehumanizing and detaining his clients without a warrant when on August 2, 2023, operatives at about 8:30 am invaded their home at Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja, in search of the husband of the 1st applicant, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu, but eventually arrested the wife and Kpanaki in alleged gestapo manner when they could not find her husband.

The applicants alleged that the planned arrest was sponsored by Kamoru Yusuf (the 5th respondent) who had a business transaction with the husband of the first applicant.

According to Balogun, the applicants were allegedly handcuffed, put into the boot of a vehicle and moved to Ilorin, Kwara State, in that dehumanizing manner.

“They were thereafter remanded at the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin, Kwara State by the Order of His Worship, Ibrahim Muhammad and the court refused to grant them bail despite being offences that are ordinarily bailable,” the applicant’s lawyer stated, urging the court to declare the actions of the defendants illegal while ordering their unconditional release and compensation.

In his motion exparte, the applicant asked the court to restrain the defendants from further harassing or intimidating them pending the determination of their case.

Ruling on the motion, Justice Olajuwon ordered parties to maintain status quo in connection with the fundamental rights case.

The judge added that the court could also take further decision on the next adjourned date.