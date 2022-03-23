Court Orders Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Six Months For Invading With Hoodlums 

By Olufemi Makinde
A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State has  ordered a 40-year-old housewife, Biola Joshua, to sweep Iju-Ebiye High School premises for six months for invading  the school, which her son attends with hoodlums.

The police had  charged Joshua with conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

But the  convict pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

While delivering judgment on Wednesday, the  Magistrate,  Shotunde Shotayo, ordered the convict to sweep the school from 8am to 11am every day.

He also directed that the school should open a log book for the convict where her daily activities would be recorded for the six months which she would sweep the school premises. 

Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Cultists Clash In Rivers Community

Shotayo gave Joshua an option to pay a fine of N30,000  which should be given to the principal and the teacher.

He held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that Joshua was guilty of the charges preferred against her.

The prosecution counsel,  Cynthia Ejezie, had earlier told the court that the convict, her son and others at large, committed the offence on March 11,2021, at about 2 pm at Iju-Ebiye High School in Ota.

Ejezie said the convict and her accomplices assaulted the school principal and health officer of the school, causing them bodily injuries’.

She added that they also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by invading and disrupting the academic activities of the school with thugs.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d),355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

