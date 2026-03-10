Court Remands Benue Farmers For Alleged Murder, Robbery

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that two farmers, Godwin Terfa and Samson Adefu, be remanded at the Correctional Center, Makurdi, for allegedly robbing and killing one Nensha Abiem.

The farmers who live at Ugba in Logo Local Government Area of Benue were charged with criminal conspiracy, robbery, culpable homicide and act of terrorism.

However, when the case came up for mention, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Regina Alashi did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

Alashi adjourned the matter until April 14, 2026 for further mention.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Insp James Kuegh told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ugba to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi on Feb 26 via a letter.

Kuegh said that the letter stated that on Feb 18, the President of Ugondo youth in Ugba, one Mr Simon Msuega reported at Ugba Police Station that on same date, the defendants who were members of a criminal gang terrorising Ugba and Anyiin axis criminally conspired and attacked the deceased.

According to him, Msuega alleged that the defendants used an iron rod to kill Abiem and made away with his motorcycle, Honda C50 valued at N1,035,000.

”He also alleged that the suspects took a cash sum of N1,700 and one Tecno handset valued at N23,000 belonging to the deceased.

The prosecutor said the suspects were arrested during police investigation and they confessed to committing the crime.

He said their offences contravened Sections 97, 299 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 3(2) and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law of Benue, 2017.