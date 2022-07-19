Court Remands Osun Siblings For Impersonating Police, 15 Robbers Arrested In Ekiti

A 44-year-old man, Akilou Siddo, and his younger brother, Habib Siddo, 30, have been arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court in Osun State on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating men of the Nigeria Police and extorting members of the public.

The siblings were charged with three counts bordering on impersonation, fraud and unlawful possession of police uniform.

The police prosecutor, Temitope Fatoba, told the court that the defendants presented themselves in police uniforms at about 9am on July 8, 2022, around Ring-Road area, Osogbo, to extort motorists and other members of the public of their money.

Fatoba said the siblings committed offences contrary to and punishable under sections 517, 109 and 428(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Chief Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

Aluko asked the defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, to approach the court with formal application of their bail.

The case was adjourned till October 18 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected armed robbers.

The arrests were said to have been made at a notorious criminal hideout in Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Moronkeji Adesina, said that the suspects were nabbed on July 13, when policemen from the Command clamped down on a group of hoodlums in their criminal hideout.

The CP said, “The suspects confessed to being members of an armed robbery gang, illicit drug dealers and a cult group.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in a statement titled, ‘Ekiti State Police Command arrests 15 suspected armed robbers, drugs dealers, and cultists, recovers arms,’ listed the suspects as 35 years old Madaki, 25 years old Umar, 43 years old Adeyemi, and 45 years old Ali.

Others are 30 years old Amisu, 20 years old Usman, 25 years old Abubakar, 20 years old Lawali, 20 years old Opeyemi, 21 years old Isa, 19 years old Ajiboye, 20 years old Yinka, 20 years old Taiwo, 19 years old Zarheal, and 36 years old Henry.

“The items recovered from the suspects were two locally made single barrel guns, two battle axes, two locally made pistols, and some wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspects shall be arraigned accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded,” he added.