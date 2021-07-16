Court Remands Owner Of Port Harcourt Orphanage In Prison For Alleged Child Trafficking

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded Koko Crusco, the Executive Director of an orphanage in Port Harcourt known as Koko Home Foundation, and one of her staff, Comfort Ekon, in prison custody over their alleged involvement in trafficking a set of twin babies.

The court also remanded one Favour Uche, facing charges of conspiring with one Dennis Chimezie to traffick the babies.

The twin babies had reportedly died and their remains deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) mortuary.

The presiding Magistrate, Rita Oguguo, ordered that the Chief Medical Director of UPTH, should furnish the court with information on the whereabouts of the babies and the relevant documents.

The order was given following the testimonies of Koko Crusco, owner of the Home Foundation, that the babies were handed over to her ill by the police on 7 June 2021, and were confirmed dead at the police clinic on 9 June 2020.

Koko Crusco further told the court that the bodies of the twins were deposited at the UPTH mortuary by the police officer who handed over the children to the foundation.

After listening to the testimonies of the suspects on their involvement in the alleged child trafficking, the magistrate remanded them in prison and adjourning to 19 July, 2021 for further hearing.