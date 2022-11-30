Court Remands Student Allegedly Brutalized By Aisha Buhari’s Aides

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A court sitting in Abuja has remanded Aminu Adamu who was said to have floated a photo of Aisha Buhari on his Twitter handle with the caption “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money”, in prison pending commencement of trial.

He was earlier reportedly arrested and detained by agents of the First Lady, following his twitter post.

BBC reports that Aminu was arraigned before the court on the grounds that he abused or defamed the First Lady but he pleaded not guilty.

Aminu’s lawyer, CK Agu, said he had on November 25 urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms but it was refused.

Undeterred, he filed another bail request on health grounds.

“Even in yesterday’s court session, we informed the judge that we requested the police to grant Aminu bail in time.

“Therefore, we requested the court to grant him bail on the grounds of ill health and that he will start school exams on December 5. And now the court has ordered the police force to present the bail request which was filed urgently so that the court can hear the request today or tomorrow,” CK Agu said.

Recall that the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State where Aminu is undergoing studies had urged his parents to “engage the services of a lawyer to handle the matter.”

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, had vowed to challenge the Federal Government in court.

“The Buhari administration must immediately and unconditionally release Aminu Muhammad, a student of the Federal University, Dutse who is reportedly arrested over a post on Twitter allegedly criticizing the first lady. We’ll see in court if he’s not immediately released,” SERAP tweeted.