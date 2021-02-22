Court Remands Three For Assaulting Osun Monarch

30 SHARES Share Tweet

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered that three persons arraigned for allegedly slapping a monarch, the Alabudo of Abudo, Oba Morufudeen Olawale, be remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre. B

The three defendants; Tijani Wasiu (35yrs), Akangbe Tairu (35yrs) and Samad Mutairu (30yrs) were arraigned on two counts, bordering on breach of public peace and assault.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Kayode Asanbe, told the court that the three defendants at about 4:45pm on February 20th, 2021 in Abudo village in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State conducted themselves in a manner to cause a breach of peace.

He told the court, “They went to the palace of Alabudo to disturb labourers who were working in the palace by acting like a thug.

“The three defendants also assaulted Alabudo of Abudo, Oba Morufudeen Olawale in his palace by slapping and beating him with a cutlass.”

The police prosecutor noted that the offences committed were contrary to and punishable under section 249 (D) and 351 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol II. Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Counsel for the defendants, A. O Okgi made an oral bail application for his clients on the most liberal term assuring the court that they have reliable sureties.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application

He said, ” It is a great insult on the traditional institution to slap a King and even beat him with a cutlass.”

The Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, ordered that the three defendants be remanded in prison and he adjourned the case to February 25th, 2021 for ruling on bail.