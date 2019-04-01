Court Renews Warrant For Arrest Of Nollywood Actress Monalisa Chinda

Advertisement

A Lagos High Court in Igbosere has on Monday renewed a bench warrant for the arrest of Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda Coker, over tax evasion charge.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye renewed the order for Coker’s arrest over her alleged failure to appear in court for trial since 2017.

The justice also adjourned further meeting to June 5, 2019.

Advertisement

According to reports, Coker and her lawyer had repeatedly failed to honour all court hearing.

Prosecution counsel Babatunde Sumonu told the judge that the last bench warrant was yet to be effected.

“The bench warrant is to continue,” Justice Akintoye held.

The judge made the original order for Coker’s arrest last January 21, following an application by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The application for her arrest was due to a two-count charge accusing Coker of failure to file annual tax returns and pay income tax in respect of her company, Monalisa Code Productions, for six years.

Advertisement

Monalisa Code Productions carries on its business from Lekki in Lagos.

On January 21, prosecution counsel, Y. A. Pitan told Justice Akintoye that Coker had not appeared in court since 2017, when the charge was filed against her.

He said: “The defendant has been served with hearing notice. The proof of service is in the court’s file,”

Granting the application, Justice Akintoye adjourned further proceedings till February 2.

But on February 2, the court heard that the bench warrant was yet to be effected.

Advertisement

Count one of the charges, marked LD/5712c/2017, reads in part: “Failure to furnish and file annual tax returns for the purpose of personal income taxation with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) contrary to Section 94(1) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2004 (as amended).”

The particulars of the count stated that Coker “of Monalisa Code Productions, being a taxable person in Nigeria and carrying on business at… Lekki… failed to furnish and file tax returns on your personal income for the years 2011 to 2016.”

Count two reads: “Failure to pay income tax contrary to Section 56 of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law of 2006.”