Court Restrains Abia Gov’t From Probing Ikpeazu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim order restraining the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Recovery of Government Properties and Funds set up by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State from investigating former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and officials who served under his administration.

The court granted the interim order by Justice E . Okpe after an application for an ex-parte motion was brought to him by counsel to Ikpeazu, C.C Enuka and three others.

The court order read:, “order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from inviting, summoning, interrogating, harassing, intimidating, arresting, detaining, seizing any property belonging to the applicants or otherwise dealing adversely in any manner with the applicants, their children, any member of their families or any other person connected to the applicants, insofar as it relates to the applicants’ tenure as public officers in the Abia State government between 2015 and 2023, pending determination of the substantive originating motion on notice.”

The court also “granted for departure from Order 43 Rule 3 (2) of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) (civil procedure) Rule 2018, directing that the interim orders granted herein shall not lapse until hearing and determination of the applicants’ substantive originating motion on notice.”

The matter was adjourned until August 15, 2023, for hearing of the substantive suit.

THE WHISTLER reports that Otti had, in June, inaugurated a panel of inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds headed by Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe rtd.

Reacting to the court injunction, Gov. Alex Otti through his Media Adviser Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma said that he was not yet aware of any court injunction by his predecessor to halt the on-going probe of his administration.

The statement said,

“We have not confirmed that at the moment. We have not confirmed the authenticity of any court injunction by the immediate past Governor.

“But even if he has obtained any injunction, we will challenge it at the court because no legitimate Government can be stopped from probing someone who was suspected to have indulged on any act of illegality or financial malfeasance against the state.

“ If he has obtained any injunction, Government is confident that once that is challenged the court of law will definitely vacate such injunction. So, we are not bothered”.