Court Sentences 26-Year-Old UniPort Student To Death For Murder Of Girlfriend

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced a 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of the University of Port Harcourt, Damian Okoligwe, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene, a 300-level Biochemistry student at the same institution.

Okoligwe, now 26, was found guilty of killing Justina in October 2023 at his residence.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Chiwen Nsirim Nwosu held that the prosecution, led by Charles Obediah-Mbaba, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and established that Okoligwe committed the crime. The court further ruled that Justina’s death resulted directly from his actions.

Okoligwe was arrested in 2023 after neighbours raised the alarm over his attempt to dispose of Justina’s body, which he allegedly killed for money ritual purposes.

A neighbour had earlier reported a foul odour emanating from his room to the Ozuoba Police Division. Responding officers forced the door open and discovered a Ghana-must-go bag containing Justina Otuene’s dismembered body.

The murder trial commenced in May 2024, two months after the Rivers State Government took over the case. It had initially been before a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, but in November 2023, Chief Magistrate Nnenda Obiageri Onugbum ordered that the case file be transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, for legal advice.

During an interview with journalists in 2023 at the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Okoligwe denied the allegations. He claimed he had been ill when Justina visited and said he found her lifeless when he woke up. Okoligwe further alleged that he went to his brother’s house for treatment and returned three days later to dispose of her body. He also denied removing any organs, insisting her remains were intact.

Speaking after the judgment, prosecuting counsel Obediah Charles Mbaba praised the court for ensuring justice, saying, “Justice has not only been done, but seen and felt to be done, in respect to the gruesome murder of Justina Otuene.

“Justina was the only daughter of her parents, but was gruesomely murdered by Damian Okoligwe in circumstances suggestive of ritual intention. Today the court has pronounced him guilty of the murder of Justina Otuene.

“We only hope and believe that with this judgement, the souls of Justina can now have a peaceful repose.”

He added, “I also believe that this judgement will serve as a deterrent to youths who believe that short cut in life is the only means to get rich as quickly as possible.

“This judgement will be a pointer and a lesson to the youths to work hard and abide by the laws of the land.”

Osat-Awaji Otuene, elder brother of the late Justina, said the judgment was well-deserved and brings some comfort to the family.

“I feel good, I feel calm about the whole situation. It was a very detailed judgement, very well structured. I really want to commend the judge, Justice Nsirim.

“Everything was well coordinated in court today. So, I’m really glad that we had the correct and the right judgement for the case.”

He added, “It’s a relief, and it’s certain that my sister didn’t just die for nothing. So, the judgement has been given and the judgement was deserved. Of course it is a relief to the family.”

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer declined to comment.