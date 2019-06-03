Court Sentences Ex-NIMASA Boss, Obi To Jail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State, has sentenced a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Callistus Obi to a seven years jail term.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun in her ruling today, gave the former DG an option of N42 million fine.

Obi was convicted on May 23 alongside Alu Dimas, an aide to a former Director-General of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi.

The duo were arraigned alongside two companies: Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment, on April 12, 2016, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, conversion and money laundering to the tune of N136million (One Hundred and Thirty Six Million Naira).