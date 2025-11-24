Court Sets Strict Bail Terms For Lawyer In Bauchi Senator’s Cyberstalking Case

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Rita Offili Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday imposed stringent bail conditions on an Abuja-based lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, who is facing charges of cyberbullying Senator Umar Shehu Buba of Bauchi South.

Delivering her ruling on Abdulrahman’s bail application, Justice Ajumogobia directed that the lawyer must provide two sureties who will stand for him throughout the trial.

The judge stipulated that the sureties must own landed property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with valid Certificates of Occupancy, and the original copies of these certificates must be deposited with the court registrar.

Additionally, the sureties are required to deposit their international passports with the court for the duration of the trial.

Abdulrahman was granted bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties of like sum but must remain in custody until the bail conditions are fully met.

Abdulrahman, 41, alongside four others, Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25; Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21, are being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for allegedly cyberbullying Senator Buba, who is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The charges, filed by Anthony Egwu on October 6 and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/526/2025, include cyberstalking, defamation, advance fee fraud, among other offences.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts during their arraignment on October 30, after which Justice Ajumogobia ordered their remand at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

In the first count, the defendants are accused of conspiring in 2025 to commit cyberstalking against Senator Buba, an offence punishable under Sections 27(1)(b) and 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 (as amended in 2024).

In count three, Abdulrahman allegedly shared a video via his TikTok handle “Kibanna Channel” and his YouTube channel, falsely linking the Senator to sponsoring banditry to tarnish his public image.

The statement reportedly aimed to incite fear and disrupt public order, contrary to Section 24(1)(5) of the Cybercrimes Act.

Separately, Daure David is accused of attempting to extort N5m from Senator Buba under the pretense that the money would be used to compensate individuals planning to protest against him.

The case has been adjourned to December 9 for further mention.