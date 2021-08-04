Court Stops DSS From Arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo High Court has restrained the Department of State Services and the Attorney General of the Federation from arresting, killing or intimidating Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Igboho

Justice Ladiran Akintola granted the ex-parte motion restraining the secret police and the AGF on Wednesday.

The judge gave the order following ex-parte motion moved by the counsel for Igboho, Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN) at the court.

The counsel said after the sitting that “The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days.

“The court also ordered that his account should not be blocked. The court adjourned to August 18.

The counsel had prayed for, “An order of injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies and associates in other security forces and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing and/or in any way interfering with his to personal liberty, freedom of movement of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Sunday Igboho, enjoyment of his property without fear of invasion of his home by the respondents and their agents.

“An order of injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies and/or associates in other security forces including Amotekun and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from blocking the accounts of the applicant in any bank and/or placing no debit thereon and directing them to lift same where they had so acted.”