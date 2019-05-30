Court Threatens Ex-Chief Judge Over Suit Against Abia Government

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has threatened to dismiss a suit filed by the former Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Kalu Amah (rtd) against the Abia State Government.

Amah is challenging alleged non-payment of his entitlements and pension benefits after his retirement in 2011 by the Abia Government. The former Abia Chief Judge from 1998 to 2006 had named the Abia State Government and Attorney-General of Abia as first and second defendant respectively.

The court, on Thursday, threatened to strike out Amah’s suit for failing to appear in court or send representation.

The first defence counsel, Izu Omokwe had before the last adjournment of the suit told the court that an out of court settlement was ongoing.

According to Omokwe, the State Attorney-General had written to the Chief Judge for calculation of the claimant’s entitlements.

But during today’s sitting, Omkwe asked the court to strike out the case “for lacking in diligent prosecution on the part of the claimant.”

The first defence counsel accused Amah of failing on several occasions to show up for deliberation on the proposed out of court settlement.

The judge, Justice Sanusi Kado, therefore said if by next adjourned date, the claimant is not represented in court, the matter would be struck out.

He further adjourned the matter until Sept. 30 for hearing and also directed that hearing notice should be served on the claimant and ordered that the proof of service be kept in the case file.