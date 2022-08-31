Court To Hear Eligibility Suit Against Atiku, Others Sept. 14

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed Sept. 14 to hear a suit filed involving Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date after granting a motion on notice for an extension of time filed by Prisicila Eje, counsel for the PDP, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Atiku.

The motion was granted after it was not opposed by lawyer to the plaintiffs, Wilfred Okoi.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prince Michael Ekamon and Governor Wike are 1st and 2nd plaintiffs respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 dated and filed on June 3.

But Ejamon had admitted to THE WHISTLER that he filed the suit and personally added the name of Governor Wike as co-applicant.

While the PDP is the 1st defendant, the Independents National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tambuwal and Atiku are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively in the suit.

Okoi told the court that he had been served with a counter affidavit by PDP, Tambuwal and Atiku.

Wike, in the suit, sought among other prayers, the court’s pronouncement declaring him the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

NAN reports that Wike came second behind Atiku in the party’s presidential primary election held in May.

Tambuwal, who was also a presidential aspirant, stepped down for Atiku at the last minute.

Although Governor Wike had, recently, denied filing any suit against the party and its presidential candidate, the party and others were represented in court, except INEC’s counsel, who was not on court.(NAN)