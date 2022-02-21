Court Upholds Sacking Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman

A Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the decision of the Nigeria Police Force to sack a female officer, Olajide Omolola, who got pregnant out of wedlock

The Ekiti State Command had in January 2021 dismissed Omolola for going against the provisions of sections 126 and 127 of the Nigeria Police Regulation (NPR) which forbid unmarried female officers from getting pregnant.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed a suit brought before the court by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), seeking to enforce the rights of the female officer.

Regulation 126 of the NPR provides: “A married woman police officer, who is pregnant, may be granted maternal leave in accordance with the provisions of the general orders”.

Regulation 127 provides: “An unmarried woman police officer, who becomes pregnant, shall be discharged from the Force and shall not be re-enlisted except with the approval of the Inspector General of Police”.

But the NBA had opposed what it termed discriminatory regulations, stating that they are in conflict with sections 37 and 42 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

While Section 37 of the Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to private and family life, Section 42 provides for the right to freedom from discrimination.

The NBA further argued that both provisions in the NPR discriminate against unmarried female police officers as well as render many childless for fear of being sacked.

But giving his verdict, Justice Ekwo held that there was nothing discriminatory or unlawful about the provisions in Regulations 126 and 127 of the NPR.

The Judge further held that having willingly enlisted into the police, and being aware of the regulations, it was wrong for an unmarried female police officer to now flout the same regulations.