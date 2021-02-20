COVID-19: 10 More Deaths As Nigeria Records 662 Cases

44 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday, Nigeria recorded 10 more deaths as 662 new cases were reported in 22 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new record takes the total number of confirmed cases to 150,908.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its daily tally, disclosed that 1,083 persons got discharged on Friday and a total of 127,500 have recovered so far.

The agency also said the nation’s death toll has climbed to 1,813.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by states are as follows:

Lagos-167

FCT-116

Ogun-45

Kano-44

Akwa Ibom-35

Edo-34

Rivers-27

Kaduna-23

Osun-23

Kwara-22

Taraba-22

Oyo-20

Ondo-19

Plateau-14

Abia-11

Imo-11

Nasarawa-7

Niger-6

Bayelsa-5

Delta-5

Enugu-3

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-1

Total confirmed: 150,908

Total discharged: 127,500

Total deaths: 1,813