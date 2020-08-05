COVID-19: 137 Cases In Lagos, 76 In FCT As Nigeria Records 457 New Infections

Nigeria’s total cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) hit 44,890 on Wednesday night, following the confirmation of 457 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were confirmed in 21 states.

The NCDC gave a breakdown of the new infections as follows: Lagos-137, FCT-76, Plateau-40, Rivers-35, Enugu-34, Oyo-25, Abia-23, Delta-12, Edo-11, Ebonyi-11, Cross River-10, Kwara-10, Kaduna-9, Anambra-7, Ogun-5, Imo-3, Bauchi-3, Osun-2,, Nasarawa-2, Kano-1, Ekiti-1.

Meanwhile the centre said the country has successfully treated and discharged 32,165, adding that 927 deaths have been recorded.

The NCDC maintains that handwashing remains one of the most basic and effective means to prevent the spread of infection.