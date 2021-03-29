COVID-19: Despite Doubts Over AstraZeneca Vaccine, Lagos Vaccination Hits 127,885

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Government says 127,885 persons have so far received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The state achieved the feat despite questions being raised over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity in the country.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Abayomi said that the State Primary Health Care Board (SPHCB) in its day 10 report, revealed that 39,959 health workers, 54,200 essential workers and 33,726 strategic leaders had taken the jab.

“We have also identified some areas of concern on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) overcrowding at some vaccination sites and the E-registration portal.

“I want to assure residents that all these issues and others are being addressed by the state government in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“While no system is perfect, we are striving to improve the experiences of residents at our various sites.

“We are committed to this course and with the support of the NPHCDA and other stakeholders, we are certain of a successful vaccination exercise,” he said.

The commissioner said the figure showed that Lagos had vaccinated more persons compared to other states and the FCT.

Highlighting the demography and categories of persons vaccinated, Abayomi said

“Our gender distribution data has also shown that we have vaccinated more females than males, with 65,501 females representing 51.2 per cent and 62,384 males representing 48.8 per cent vaccinated as at March 26,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Kosofe and Surulere were the top six Local Government Areas of the state with the highest number of persons vaccinated.

He said that 12,313 and 12,135 persons were vaccinated in Eti-Osa and Ikeja respectively.

“In Lagos Mainland LGA, we have vaccinated 11,791 persons; in Alimosho LGA, 9,783 people have received the vaccine.

“For Kosofe and Surulere, we have vaccinated 9,723 and 8,903 persons,” the commissioner said.

He added that Apapa, Epe, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki local government areas have the least number of residents vaccinated, with less than 3,500 persons vaccinated in each local government.

According to him, the exercise has been extended by 10 days, in line with the directive of the NPHCDA.

He added that the vaccination would continue at the 88 vaccination sites in the state for only residents that fall within the phase one category.

Abayomi listed those qualified to be vaccinated under phase one as health and frontline workers, senior citizens aged 70 years and above, essential duty staff and strategic leaders.

The Federal Government, on March 2, took delivery of four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines.

On March 12, Gov. Sanwo-Olu received the AstraZeneca jab, to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination; prioritizing frontline health workers in the first phase of the exercise with 507,00 doses received from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to disregard rumours and misinformation making the rounds about the vaccine as he puts it, “The Federal and Lagos State Governments have done due diligence to establish the vaccines efficacy and safety.’

The governor however said that vaccination is not the end of the pandemic and all citizens must continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hand hygiene, use of face mask and maintaining physical distancing if the pandemic is to be controlled.