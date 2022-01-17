Covid-19: FCTA Bars Unvaccinated Workers From Accessing Premises

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has commenced the implementation of the circular issued last week that threatened to bar all unvaccinated workers from accessing its premises.

Members of staff of the FCTA who reported to duties on Monday were jolted when they learnt that of the screening by security agencies.

It was gathered that those who could not provide evidence of vaccination were prevented from accessing the premises.

A senior official of the FCTA who pleaded not to be named told THE WHISTLER that those that have not been vaccinated were prevented from entering the premises and were asked to go get vaccinated.

Recall that the FCTA last week issued a warning that all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing its premises with effect from Monday, January 17, 2022.

The warning was contained in a circular signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, which was issued on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The circular was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) all Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators of AMMC, STDD as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

The circular reads in part that: “All members of staff are therefore required to show evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, failure of which such members of staff will not be allowed to the office premises commencing from Monday, January 17, 2022.”

