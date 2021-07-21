COVID-19 Forces Four Athletes Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Covid-19 has led to early exit of four athletes from the Tokyo Olympics after they tested positive for the virus.

The affected athletes include the world’s number one women’s shooter, Amber Hill.

“After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated,” AFP quoted her saying in a team statement.

Another player who became the third member of the Czech delegation to test positive for Covid-19 in the Athletes’ Village,

Also, table tennis player Pavel Sirucek who became the third member of the Czech delegation to test positive for Covid-19 in the Athletes’ Village is out.

For Chilean taekwondo competitor Fernanda Aguirre, the exit is “devastated and very sad.” She said this after testing positive.

“(She) is asymptomatic and in good health, but unfortunately will not be able to compete because the Japanese authorities impose a 10-day quarantine,” said Chilean Olympic committee.

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs said she was “heartbroken” after Covid-19 forced out.

She said, “(She has) done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions.

“Unfortunately I was tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, which means my Olympic journey ends here.” the 31-year-old said.

Sirucek was the just latest member of the Czech contingent to test positive, after beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic and beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch, an Austrian native according to AFP.

Sirucek’s positive test was announced only minutes before the draw of the table tennis tournament. He will miss out of his first Olympics appearance.

Unfortunately, Czech staff member also failed a test upon landing in Tokyo.

“We are terribly sorry about the situation,” said Czech team head Martin Doktor.

“I was afraid there would be sports tragedies. But no one can really influence the spread of the virus, despite all the measures,” said Doktor .