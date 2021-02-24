COVID-19: Ghana Becomes First African Country To Receive COVAX Vaccines

45 SHARES Share Tweet

Ghana has received its first shipment of 600,000 COVAX vaccines, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) confirmed on Wednesday

The information was contained in a statement jointly issued by Ghana’s UNICEF representatives, Anne-Claire Dufay and WHO Representative to Ghana, Francis Kasolo.

The country has recorded over 80,700 cases of the virus and over 580 deaths in close to one year, and according to the statement, “the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into Ghana is critical in bringing the pandemic to an end”.

The statement said the 600,000 COVAX vaccines were part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries.

“The shipments also represent the beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility.

“We congratulate the Government of Ghana – especially the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and Ministry of Information – for its relentless efforts to protect the population.

“As part of the UN Country Team in Ghana, UNICEF and WHO reiterate our commitment to support the vaccination campaign and contain the spread of the virus, in close cooperation with all partners, including Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI),” said UNICEF and WHO.

COVAX is one of three pillars of the access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched in April by the World Health Organisation, the European Commission and France in response to the pandemic.

The consortium brought together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. COVAX is focused on the latter.