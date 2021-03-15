COVID-19: Gov Ugwuanyi, Deputy, Chief Judge Receive Vaccines

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, and the state chief judge, Hon Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, on Monday, received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Government House, Enugu.

Three of them were the first key stakeholders in the state to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The event was witnessed by the wife of the governor, Mrs Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi; the commissioner for health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi; executive secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu; representatives of the development partners, and trained health personnel.

Our correspondent recalls that the executive secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Ugwu, during the commencement of the vaccination exercise with frontline health workers last Friday, had said the next stage of the vaccination would be key stakeholders of political, religious and traditional institutions, as well as elderly people.

The first recipient of the jab in the state, Dr Okechukwu Ogbodo, a frontline health worker at ESUT Teaching Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre, Enugu, had encouraged the people of Enugu State to take the vaccine.

In his words, “I can tell you that almost 30 minutes after taking the vaccine, I am hale and hearty; no reaction. So I want to encourage everybody in Enugu State to come and take this vaccine.”