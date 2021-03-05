COVID-19: My Household Ran From Me When I Tested Positive, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated how members of his household stayed away from him when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The former president stated that he tested negative 72 hours after the test.

He said he had done confirmatory tests three times after that and his results returned negative.

Obasanjo said this on Friday while celebrating his 84th birthday.

He said, “I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative – that is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result.

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household was running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.”