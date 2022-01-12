COVID-19: NCDC Advises Schools To Check Temperatures Of Teachers, Students Before Entry

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised schools to take adequate precautions as they resume amid the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the centre’s latest advisory, teachers and students with high temperature should not be allowed into schools following the detection of the Omicron variant which has been found to be more transmissible.

The NCDC said this advice is important as COVID-19 and its variants spread easily when people come in close contact with one another.

“School administrators should ensure the following to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission within schools:

Daily temperature checks at points of entry. Those with a temperature above 38oC should not be allowed entry.

Provision of handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers for hand hygiene. Masks must be worn by all those over the age of 6 years on school premises.

Always ensure proper ventilation and minimum of one meter sitting distance between students in classrooms.



Surfaces including desks, door handles etc. should be disinfected at least twice; at break time and at the end of the school day.

Avoid sharing of items such as pencils, biros, erasers, rulers, textbooks. Staff at sick bay should be trained and provided with required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Students and staff who feel ill should remain at home and seek treatment at a health facility immediately.

All eligible persons should get vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of the nearby vaccination sites.

Since the outbreak of the virus Nigeria has recorded 249,154 cases as NCDC confirmed 422 new cases from 15 States.

One person was reported dead.