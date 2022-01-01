COVID-19: NCDC Records 828 Cases On New Year Eve

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
Nigeria logged 828 additional COVID-19 cases in Friday bringing total infections to 242,341 in the 36 states and the FCT.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday morning, via its website, said that the new cases were reported in 16 states and the FCT.

It noted that one death was recorded to increase the death toll to 3,031.

The 828 new cases are reported from 16 States namely: Lagos (550), Oyo (87), FCT (69), Kwara (31), Akwa Ibom (22), Bauchi (19), Ekiti (16), Delta (11), Kaduna (10), Ogun (3), Anambra (3), Plateau (2), Bayelsa (2), Nasarawa (1), Katsina (1), and Jigawa (1)

The NCDC said as of Saturday morning , the number of active cases in the country has increased to 25,014

The agency said that 3,823,309 people had been tested for the virus.

