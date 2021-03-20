COVID-19: New Tanzanian Government Urged To Wear Face Masks Unlike Late Predecessor

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Government of Tanzania headed by a female President, Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has been advised not to follow the path of the late President John Magufuli who was at variance with all covid-19 health protocols.

The advice came on Saturday when Tanzania’s Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msigwa, floated a picture of the first cabinet meeting of the new president who was sworn-in on Friday following the death of her predecessor on March 17.

All the Government officials including Suluhu Hassan were seen sitting around a table with no facemasks on.

“Ms. President Samia Suluhu Hassan presiding over the first Cabinet meeting held on March 19, 2021 in Dar es Salaam shortly after taking the oath of office of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” Msigwa tweeted.

But Twitter users said if the new administration ignores Covid-19 health protocols like its former leader who passed on due to a heart problem, chances are that the coronavirus may hit them.

Some advised that the government officials should wear face masks and practice social distancing in line with approved protocols.

THE WHISTLER reported that before he died, Magufuli’s government was a major critic of the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines and the covid-19 health protocols.

Reacting to the development, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom had condoled with the country while advising the new administration to comply with the covid-19 health measures as approved by them.

“Congratulations, President @SuluhuSamia, on your inauguration, and to the people of #Tanzania on their first female president. I look forward to working with you to keep people safe from #COVID19, end the pandemic and achieve a healthier country Together!,” he tweeted on Friday.

The Twitter reactions are below:

Mhe. Rais Samia Suluhu Hassan akiongoza kikao cha kwanza cha Baraza la Mawaziri kilichofanyika tarehe 19 Machi, 2021 Jijini Dar es Salaam muda mfupi baada ya kula kiapo cha kushika wadhifa wa Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/CmBZwkkNwJ — Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) March 20, 2021

If she continues on the same path of not recognizing the threat of CV-19, she will soon follow her predecessor!

What’s so difficult in wearing a mask?! — Boris (@Bhorisi) March 20, 2021

This looks like a suicide mission….closed rooms no distancing no masks…..in the context of significant number of their leaders having Covid19. It's quite irresponsible….they have just lost their president because of this bad behaviour — Vale (@Resolve_yadr) March 20, 2021

No mask , just bad vibes , TZ trynna get as many public holidays as they can in a year https://t.co/Zbhdot4y2b — .🇯🇲 (@kiarie_kangonga) March 20, 2021