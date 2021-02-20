Covid-19: Nigeria Closes Consulate In New York As More Staff Test Positive

Nigeria has closed its Consulate in New York, United States of America as more staff test positive to the deadly coronavirus.

In a public notice dated February 18, the consulate said the action is to safeguard public and staff health.

The notice read, “The general public is, as a result of this, notified that the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, February 18, 2021, to Sunday, February 28, 2021, due to the number of staff who are quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19 at work.

“This action has become necessary to safeguard the health of staff and visitors to the consulate.

“Therefore, passport applicants who have been earlier scheduled for biometrics within the period of closure would be rescheduled and informed accordingly.

“All other requests for consular services should be mailed to the Consulate during this period.”

The consulate general said it would reopen for regular services on March 1, 2021.

The US has the highest number of COVID cases in the world with 496,000 deaths already recorded.