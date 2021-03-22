COVID-19: Nigeria Continues To Record Decline In Infection Rate

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria has continued to witness a huge decline in the infection rate of COVID-19 as only 86 cases were reported on Sunday.

The daily tally by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday showed that the country’s total number of cases had risen to 161,737.

The NCDC also disclosed that 124 persons got discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 147,899.

The data also showed that the country did not record any death from the virus in the last two days.

The NCDC has continued to sensitize and encourage members of the public on the need to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures despite the existence of the COVID-19 vaccine.