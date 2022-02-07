Covid-19: Nigeria Receives 2million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The Federal Government has received a donation of 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union.

The donation, which came in on Monday, was delivered to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Abuja.

The FG had earlier in 2021 procured 39,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the AFREXIM Bank through the African Union.

While taking delivery of the new set of vaccines, the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said with today’s donation of 1,936,050 doses, the total number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to Nigeria is about 51m doses.

“At the moment, Nigeria currently has in country 12,916,450 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines”

Shuaib however reiterated that the J&J vaccine will be administered to those who are in the hard-to-reach areas like riverine areas, desert areas and security-compromised areas because it requires only a single dose for full.

According to him “health workers will be able to do what is called a “touch and go” without comprising their safety.

“Nigeria has vaccinated 15,792,392 (14.1%) of her eligible population with the 1st dose. We are using the platform of COVID-19 vaccination to also make available access to other primary healthcare interventions.”