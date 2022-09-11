COVID-19: Nigeria Records 151 Fresh Cases

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, September 11, 2022, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 264,450 since the pandemic started.

The latest cases were recorded in seven states from the September 8 – September 9 2022.

According to the agency’s update released on Sunday, the 151 new cases were recorded in FCT-45, Kano-45, Lagos-42, Delta-8, Kaduna-5, Rivers-4, and Plateau-2.

To date, 264,450 cases have been confirmed, 257,670 people discharged and 3,154 deaths have been recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said it has continued to coordinate the national response activities to curb the deadly virus.