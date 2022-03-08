COVID-19: Nigeria Records 2 Cases Of Infection, Lowest So Far

Within the past few weeks, Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

This may be an indication of the possible end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday morning, shows that the country recorded only two cases on Monday , the lowest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

With no fatalities recorded, the disease centre noted that the confirmed cases were reported by Rivers and Kaduna.

NCDC noted that the country’s total infections stands at 254,659, while the death toll is 3,142.

No fatality has been recorded since February 18.

Meanwhile, the data on the NCDC website shows that a total of 249,206 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.