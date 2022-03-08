COVID-19: Nigeria Records 2 Cases Of Infection, Lowest So Far

Health
By Ating Enwongo

Within the past few weeks, Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

This may be an indication of the possible end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday morning, shows that the country recorded only two cases on Monday , the lowest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

RELATED
Nigeria

Benin Republic Govt Restricts Igboho’s Movement To Cotonou Despite Release

With no fatalities recorded, the disease centre noted that the confirmed cases were reported by Rivers and Kaduna.

NCDC noted that the country’s total infections stands at 254,659, while the death toll is 3,142.

No fatality has been recorded since February 18.

Meanwhile, the data on the NCDC website shows that a total of 249,206 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

You might also like

Lassa Fever Kills 98 People, Infects 38 Health Workers In 2 months

Eight States With Measles Outbreak In 2022.

Nigeria: Cholera Still Persists As Ten States Report 470 Cases In 2022

Over 6m Babies So Far Aborted In 2022–Data

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.