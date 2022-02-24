COVID-19: Nigeria Records 42 New Infections on Wednesday

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
covid-19
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 42 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), show that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection to 254,394.

The centre stated that the country’s death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Wednesday.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 230,861 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

The breakdown of the data shows that Lagos State came first on the log with 25 cases, followed by FCT with 13 cases.

