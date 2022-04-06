COVID-19: Nigerians ‘Laugh’ As FG Announces Lifting Of Curfew, Restrictions

Nigerians seem to be amused by the news that the Federal Government has removed all covid-19 restrictions, including curfew and directives on parties and public gatherings in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 announced on Wednesday that the nationwide curfew put in place to further limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 has now been lifted.

Recall that the government in 2020 imposed a nationwide curfew from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

During the said period, night clubs, gyms and other public places were directed to shut down as FG pegged number of people at public gatherings to 50.

But the directives were obeyed more in the breach, while the government itself appeared unwilling to enforce the restrictions.

And Nigerians, in reaction to the news of lifting restrictions, made a jest of the government, saying the curfew had long been lifted.

Something we’ve already done by ourselves — Napaul™ (@LifeOfNapaul) April 6, 2022

https://twitter.com/Faiz_WIN/status/1511682737714913280

https://twitter.com/Allezamani/status/1511682723877994503

And the APC convention went on without restrictions

Some one should wake me up — Agwai Abubakar (@agwaiabubakar) April 6, 2022

Little did Nigerians know that the Ban was still in force. We have already parted with nose mask since. — Nathan Dikko Aliyu (@NathanAliyu) April 6, 2022

Na wah!!!!

So curfew dey this naija like this?

Well,I’m nit surprised everything wey this Government don dey do since na invisible 😏smh…. — kingzmahn (@kingzmahnn) April 6, 2022

Covid 19 regulations was buried on the day APC conducted Convention. — Sulaiman Saidu Liman (@SS_liman) April 6, 2022

Na @BashirAhmaad dey talk am oo

Even me too e surprise me

We wey i dey enter house 2am to 3am

So I no no say curfew dey shaa

I swear Nigeria government ti ya werey — @liliscoboy (@Mustaph66000078) April 6, 2022

So there was midnight curfew in Nigeria? pic.twitter.com/jEFTnHu7Nm — Onyeka Stephen 🇳🇬 (@Stiveking3) April 6, 2022

However the government said the need to lift all restrictions became necessary after the reduced risk of importation of new variants and the availability of vaccines.

As of Wednesday , Nigeria has recorded 255,468 COVID-19 infections according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The virus has killed 3,142 persons in the country.

The committee also clarified that the use of face mask at outdoor activities is no longer mandatory

“face mask is mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities; those aged 60 and above or with co-morbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”