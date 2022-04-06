COVID-19: Nigerians ‘Laugh’ As FG Announces Lifting Of Curfew, Restrictions

Nigerians seem to be amused by the news that the Federal Government has removed all covid-19 restrictions, including curfew and directives on parties and public gatherings in the country.
The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 announced on Wednesday that the nationwide curfew put in place to further limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 has now been lifted.
Recall that the government in 2020 imposed a nationwide curfew from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
During the said period, night clubs, gyms and other public places were directed to shut down as FG pegged number of people at public gatherings to 50.
But the directives were obeyed more in the breach, while the government itself appeared unwilling to enforce the restrictions.
And Nigerians, in reaction to the news of lifting restrictions, made a jest of the government, saying the curfew had long been lifted.
However the government said the need to lift all restrictions became necessary after the reduced risk of importation of new variants and the availability of vaccines.
As of Wednesday , Nigeria has recorded 255,468 COVID-19 infections according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The virus has killed 3,142 persons in the country.
The committee also clarified that the use of face mask at outdoor activities is no longer mandatory
“face mask is mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities; those aged 60 and above or with co-morbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”