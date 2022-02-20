Covid-19 Positive Queen Elizabeth To ‘Continue Duties’

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. photo: PA

British Queen Elizabeth (95) has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is expected to carry on some of her duties.

Buckingham Palace disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The ailment is despite her being vaccinated.

But the royal family said the queen will be given further treatments in view of the latest development.

“The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said

