COVID-19: SON, Stakeholders Consider Guidelines For Reopening Of Tourism Sector

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mr. Anthony Aboloma, on Monday said the agency is currently working with stakeholders in the tourism sector to produce a draft safety guideline for the re-opening of the hospitality industry amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke during the maiden meeting of the Working Group of the Mirror

He said in view of the lockdown of the sector as a result of the pandemic, the guidelines would help to mitigate the harrowing effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Tourism Industry.

He said already, a National Mirror Committee on Tourism was meeting to find a common ground for post Covid-19 and to forge a way forward in reviving the Industry.

A statement from SON explained that the Chairperson of the Committee and the Director General of the National Institute for Hotels and Tourism Mrs. Chika Balogun said at a difficult period like this, stakeholders in the Tourism sector needed to do everything possible to see that they pull out of the challenges put forth by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Nigeria was not the only country affected adding that this was why SON, through the International Organisation for Standardisation, has deployed Standards for Organisations to keep the Virus at bay by minimizing the spread.

Balogun further stated that the draft Standards on Health & Safety Measures for Tourism & Hospitality Establishments – Post pandemic (Covid-19) Resumption guidelines would help the Tourism sector pick up eventually when the lockdown is finally eased off by the Government.

In a short presentation titled “Health and safety measures for Tourism and Hospitality establishments for Post Covid 19-Pandemic,”Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie the Technical Secretary to the National Mirror Committee said the standards specified requirements for Tourism and Hospitality establishments.

This, she said would enable them comply with the guidelines for resumption and protection of lives and sustain the business.

She said the document applies to Tourism Sector establishments such as Hotels, Restaurants, Fast Foods, Conferences/meetings/Event centers, Tour Operatives/Travel Agents/Tourist Information Centers, Airlines, Beaches amongst others.