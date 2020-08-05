Covid-19: WHO Sends Rescue Team To South Africa As Country Now 5th Most Infected Globally

Amongst 213 countries of the world where covid-19 has been reported, South Africa, with 512,318 cases is now placed on number 5, according to lastest Worldometer data.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Region also confirmed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

It also said that a team of medical personnels would fly into the country to help them out.

“A @WHO team of more than 40 health experts will arrive in South Africa🇿🇦 to strengthen the country’s #COVID19 response.

“W/ South Africa now among the top 5 countries affected, the task force will support surveillance, case management, #IPC & other areas,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is still at the top spot with 4,919,116 cases with Brazil, India, and Russia, trailing as 2nd, 3rd and Fourth.

Furthermore, the total confirmed case stands at 18,736,353; 705,067 deaths and 11,946970 recoveries, according to Worldometer figures.