Covid-19: Why Enugu Residents Ignore Vaccine Booster Dose

Many Enugu residents do not see the necessity of taking Covid-19 booster doses because they feel taking the vaccine is not necessary.

THE WHISTLER observed at the weekend that there was a low level of patronage at various health centres and other designated Covid-19 vaccine administration centres.

A resident of Enugu, Ogbonna Ede, said, “I took the first two jabs, but I don’t think the third dose is necessary. Many people who didn’t even take the first one are still healthy.”

Onyeke John said, “I took the vaccine twice. I was told to take the booster dose after six months. I ought to have taken it last two months. But I read in many places where those that took the vaccines contracted the virus, and even died. My question: does the vaccine prevent?”

For Ekene Eze, “I still doubt if there is coronavirus. Why has it stopped infecting people? People still show those symptoms that are associated with Covid-19. I didn’t take the vaccine, and no regrets.”

Meanwhile, a visit to some of the centres for the vaccination showed that the number of people seeking to be vaccinated has reduced drastically. Our correspondent stayed at one of the centres for over one hour without any person coming to be administered the vaccine.

Agents of the NCDC refused to comment.

“People are coming, but not like that,” she managed to say.

Meanwhile, from 21st to 24th June 2022, Nigeria recorded 138 new confirmed cases of the infection.

Data from the NCDC stated that, “Till date, 256958 cases have been confirmed, 250177 cases have been discharged and 3,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 247 new cases are reported from five states: Lagos (203), FCT (17), Rivers (14), Cross River (12) and Kano (1).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 2 continues to coordinate the national response activities.”