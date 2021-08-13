COVID-19: Worshippers, Foreign Tourists Defy Restrictions At Osun Festival

Osun devotees, foreign and local tourists defied the restriction by the state government and thronged the groove on Friday, the climax of activities to celebrate the annual Osun Festival.

Osun State Government had on Wednesday asked foreigners and local tourists not to come for the festival.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi, had said physical gathering would not be allowed because of the third wave of COVID-19 which is spreading fast and killing as well. He said the celebration would be broadcast live for people to watch .

However, there was a huge crowd of devotees and tourists at the groove as thousands gathered to pray and fetch water from Osun River which they beleive have therapeutic and spiritual power to solve their problems.

Most of the participants at the groove did not wear face masks and did not observe social distance.

There was heavy presence of armed security men at the junction leading to the groove. An armour personnel carrier was also stationed there.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in his address urged governors in the South-West states to tackle the problem of insecurity in the region.

Adams said the increasing Insecurity in the region had negatively affected tourism which he said could boost the economy of the South-West if an enabling environment was created for it.

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, urged the state government to provide the needed support to make Osogbo the business hub of the state.

Oba Olanipekun insisted that the Osun Osogbo Festival remains the annual fiesta for tourists, adding that the state is capable of sustaining culture, tradition and heritage

He said, “Tourists from all over the world gather here annually to celebrate the river goddess. Osun Osogbo is also considered as the biggest annual religious event among the Yoruba people.

“The event attracts spectators and worshippers from all over the world. Osun river is a goddess of all things feminine; fertility, spirituality, emotions, sensuality, nurture and love.”