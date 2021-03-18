Cowry Assets Appoints Uwaleke Independent Director

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Renowned Capital Market Professor and the President of the Association of capital market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, has been appointed an Independent Director in Cowry Assets Treasury Limited, a subsidiary of Cowry Assets Management Limited.

The appointment, which has received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is for an initial period of three years.

The former Imo State Commissioner for Finance is expected to bring his rich experience in financial markets to bear on the fortunes of the company

Uwaleke is a Financial Economist and a Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi where he was at various times the Head of Banking and Finance department as well as the Director of Quality Assurance.

He holds a B.Sc degree in Accounting, M.Sc in Economics and PhD in Finance.

He is a Chartered Banker, Stockbroker and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He had worked as the Head of Research at Lombard Asset Management Limited

He also served briefly as the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria.

He is on the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. He was a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Advisory Committee and a Non Executive Director in Peace Capital Market Ltd.

Uwaleke is also a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State and a member of Nigeria’s Federation Account Allocation Committee Post Mortem Group.

He is the current President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Abuja Branch.

He has undertaken Consulting engagements for a number of Local and International organisations including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the German Technical Cooperation and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

He has authored/co-authored over 60 articles in peer-reviewed Journals as well as 9 books in the area of Finance and Capital Markets.