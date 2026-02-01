CPPE Proposes Minimum Guaranteed Prices, Buffer Stocks To Stabilise Farm Markets

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal Government to urgently adopt a rules-based Farm Price Stabilisation and Farmer Income Protection Framework, warning that recent declines in food prices, while beneficial to consumers, are inflicting heavy losses on farmers and threatening Nigeria’s long-term food security.

CPPE proposed the introduction of Minimum Guaranteed Prices (MGP) for selected staple crops alongside comprehensive reforms of the country’s strategic grain reserves.

The organisation said these measures are necessary to prevent recurring price collapses, protect farmer incomes, and sustain investment across the agricultural value chain.

According to CPPE, the Federal Government’s recent food security strategy has delivered short-term welfare gains for households through lower food prices and moderated food inflation.

However, it noted that the sharp fall in prices of key commodities—driven largely by import surges and structural weaknesses in domestic markets, has undermined farmer livelihoods, weakened production incentives, and eroded investor confidence in agriculture.

“While the benefits of cheaper food should be acknowledged, the costs to farmers and agricultural investors are equally significant and cannot be ignored,” CPPE stated, stressing the need to balance food affordability with income protection for producers.

The policy brief identified import-driven price crashes, harvest-time gluts, limited storage capacity, weak rural logistics, and inadequate processing facilities as key factors behind persistent farm price volatility in Nigeria.

CPPE warned that without corrective measures, falling farm incomes could lead to reduced production over time, renewed food scarcity, and higher prices in the future.

As a core recommendation, CPPE proposed the adoption of Minimum Guaranteed Prices for selected strategic crops such as maize, rice (paddy), sorghum, and soybeans. Under the proposed framework, government intervention would be limited to acting as a stabilising backstop when market prices fall below agreed support levels, rather than operating open-ended commodity purchase programmes.

The organisation emphasised that support prices should be determined transparently, based on production costs, logistics expenses, and fair margins for farmers, and must be complemented by adequate storage infrastructure and strict institutional discipline to avoid fiscal and governance risks.

CPPE also called for urgent reform of Nigeria’s Strategic Grain Reserves, recommending their conversion into a modern, professionally managed buffer stock system.

It said such a system should allow government to buy grains during harvest periods when prices collapse and release stocks during lean seasons when prices spike, thereby reducing volatility and strengthening food security.

Beyond price support and buffer stocks, the policy brief advocated the nationwide expansion of the Warehouse Receipt System to address liquidity pressures that force farmers into distress sales.

CPPE noted that enabling farmers to store produce in certified warehouses and access credit against warehouse receipts would improve price stability, enhance transparency, and support structured commodity trading.

The organisation further urged government to use institutional procurement—such as school feeding programmes, relief operations, and military supply chains, as a stabilising demand tool, provided such procurement is rules-based, transparent, and focused on local sourcing during harvest periods.

On infrastructure, CPPE highlighted the need for significant investment in storage, cold-chain facilities, agro-logistics, and processing capacity, arguing that stronger agro-industrial development would help absorb harvest gluts, stabilise prices, and create value-added jobs.

In addition, CPPE called for the strengthening of agricultural insurance schemes, the introduction of modern farmer income protection instruments, predictable trade safeguards against import surges, and the establishment of a national agricultural market information system to improve transparency and market efficiency.

The policy brief also urged government to reduce the cost of farm inputs, including fertilisers, seeds, agrochemicals, and machinery, and expand access to single-digit financing and extension services to boost productivity and lower production costs.

CPPE concluded that Nigeria’s agricultural transformation and food security objectives cannot be achieved without stabilising farmer incomes.

It called on federal and state governments, commodity exchanges, development finance institutions, and private investors to collaborate in establishing a market-friendly, transparent, and fiscally sustainable farm price stabilisation framework.

According to the organisation, a stable agricultural market would not only protect farmers but also strengthen food security, reduce inflationary pressures, expand rural employment, and enhance Nigeria’s overall economic resilience.