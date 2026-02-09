Crash Rate Falls On Bauchi–Gombe Road Amid Rehabilitation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Controller of Works in Bauchi State, Engr Adamu Bashiru, has assured that the rehabilitation of the 35-kilometre Bauchi–Gombe road will be completed before the end of the year.

Bashiru, who spoke during a media tour to the project site in the state, said that the 35-kilometre road project was awarded in 2024 to Triacta Nigeria Limited at the sum of N39.9bn

He said the project, which is located in Bauchi State, links Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Borno States.

Bashiru noted that the road had previously recorded frequent accidents, but said that the ongoing rehabilitation works had already led to a noticeable reduction in crashes.

He said that the road is expected to significantly cut travel time upon completion.

Project manager, Joseph Samaha, thanked the Federal Government for its support and assured that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

On his part, Vice Chairman, NSE, Bauchi State, Engr Sheu Wakili, said the road is a key and it is a gateway from the North-East and the South.

He commended the contractor’s efforts and expressed confidence that the project would be delivered on schedule.

Also, the representative of COREN on the tour, Engr Ibrahim Ahmed, expressed satisfaction that registered engineers and technologists were handling the project.

He encouraged the contractor to further engage more technologists to strengthen delivery.

The state’s NUJ chairman, Umar Saidu, said the road would improve safety and security, and pledged that the union would continue to monitor the project to ensure its timely completion.

He appealed to the stakeholders to collaborate to address any emerging challenges on the project.

Also, the team commissioned an emergency /special intervention project on the repair of collapased concrete lined drain 3-cell pipe curvert at Konkiyel town along Bauchi -Darazo-Kari road in Bauchi.

The NUJ Chairman Bauchi Council, Umar Saidu, who commissioned the project, described it as a good development, saying that it would prevent perennial flooding in the area.

Saidu, who applauded the federal government for the project, called on the state governors to emulate the president on such projects.

At the Sauke village along Bauchi-Darazo-Kari road in Bauchi state, the team also commissioned emergency repairs of callapsed section of a 2-cell pipe culvert and concrete lined drain.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works, Mohammed A. Ahmed, who is the leader of the team, said the projects were among 260 emergency and special intervention projects approved by the Federal Government nationwide to address critical road infrastructure challenges.

The Head of Sauke village, Mallam Zakariyua, said the project was long overdue, noting that the community was usually submerged by floods every year.