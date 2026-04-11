Credible Intelligence Received Days Before Attack That Killed General — Zulum

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Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has condemned the deadly attack on the 15 Task Force Brigade in Benisheikh, revealing that troops had received intelligence about the impending assault three days before it occurred.

The governor made this known on Saturday during a sympathy visit to Benisheikh, following the Thursday morning attack on the military formation and the surrounding community, which claimed the life of Brigade Commander, Braimoh Oseni, and several others.

He described the incident as shocking, particularly in light of prior intelligence indicating a possible strike by suspected insurgents.

Highlighting what he considered a critical lapse, Zulum stressed that security agencies had prior warning of the attack but failed to prevent it.

He called for an urgent review of the military’s operational framework and intelligence response systems to better address evolving threats across conflict-prone areas.

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“This is one of the most surprising attacks that I have witnessed in recent times.

“There was information about this attack about three days ago. There is a need for the military to review its strategies and strengthen its response mechanisms,” Zulum said.

He emphasised the need to review security protocols, noting that credible intelligence about the impending attack had been available for approximately three days.

During his visit, the governor engaged local authorities on their awareness of the intelligence reports.

Confirmation from the local council chairman that such warnings had been received further underscored concerns about gaps in coordination and response, which Zulum noted allowed the attack to proceed despite advance notice.

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Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to security, Zulum stated that the state government would intensify support for military personnel, local vigilantes, and affected communities.

He stressed the need to strengthen grassroots defence mechanisms to prevent Benisheikh from falling under insurgent control.

In a related development, Zulum extended support to the family of a fallen military officer, Lt. Col. OC Okolo, who was killed during a separate attack by Boko Haram at Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government Area on February 16, 2026.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security, retired Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq, the governor presented a N50m donation to the family during a funeral service held on April 10, 2026, in Obinofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the governor’s spokesman, Dauda Illiya, the donation formed part of ongoing efforts by the Borno State Government to support families of personnel killed or injured in counter-insurgency operations.

“My heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends and colleagues of Lt. Col. Okolo on his painful demise.

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“Lt. Col. OC Okolo was a gallant, dedicated and committed officer of the nation whose contributions will not be forgotten” Zulum said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Prof. Stanley Okolo expressed appreciation for the gesture, noting that the donation and the presence of government representatives at the funeral demonstrated solidarity during a difficult time.

“The family members were particularly touched by this donation of N50m and the delegations sent from Maiduguri to attend the funeral service despite the short notice,” Stanley stated.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff and the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, for sending representatives.

The funeral service drew attendance from senior military officials, including representatives of the Chief of Army Staff, operational commanders, members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, and members of the host community, reflecting the continued impact of insurgency-related violence on military personnel and their families.