Criminal Elements Using My Name For Mischief Purpose, AYC President Raises The Alarm

The President of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Kabiru Yusuf has disassociated himself from a statement in circulation which claimed that he was calling for the probe of the remittance shortfall into the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Yusuf said in his statement made available to THE WHISTLER that such comments never emanated from neither himself nor any member of his executive council or even any member of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement.

He expressed surprise that the purported media briefing upon which the probe remittances comment was made happened at a a time and date when he was away attending a function at my son’s school.

He said, “It has come to my knowledge that there is a press text in circulation issued by the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement signed by myself the president, Mal. Kabiru Yusuf calling for the president to probe NNPC LTD over remittance shortfall to the Central Bank.

“I want to completely dissociate myself from the above statement as it did not emanate from neither myself nor any members of my executive council or even any member of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement.

“As a matter of fact, I am not aware of it and saw it for the first time after it has been published. Worthy of note here is that, as at the supposed time and date of the briefing, I was away attending a function at my son’s school and therefore, cannot be in two places at the same time.

“This is the work of perjurers who are aimed at tarnishing my image and dragging my hard earned reputation built over years of hard work, dedication and selfless service to the mud.

“At this juncture, I must warn that those criminals who take joy in impersonating my humble self should immediately desist from it as I will leave no stone unturned in bringing them before the law to face the appropriate punishment for their crime.

“It is on this note that I call on the general public to remain watchful and kindly note that as the President of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, I remain resolute and committed to upholding and maintaining the constitution and the goals of my organization.”

The President said that the channel of communication is such that any statement from his office will be communicated through the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement’s Publicity Secretary duly signed.

“Consequently, the general public should only take into consideration such statements to avoid falling victims of deception by these criminal elements,” he concluded.