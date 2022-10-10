Criminals Return Stolen Property Of Late Prof, Write Apology Letter

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There were discussions in the university community of Nsukka on Monday following a letter of apology by suspected criminals that robbed the house of the late Christopher Tagbo Ugwu.

Ugwu, a professor of traditional religion, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was buried on 23rd September 2022 at Obollo-Eke in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

What has prompted the recent talks about him is a letter written to the deceased and his family by suspected criminals who invaded his house while the family was away mourning his death.

The letter was pasted on the entrance gate of the late professor, with the criminals passionately seeking forgiveness of the family over their act.

They wrote, “I know we have offended this family so heavily (sic). We beg the God Almighty and whom ever you serve to forgive us.

“We are sincerely sorry please.. Me writing this now believe that I am caused (sic) (Agwu ji m). And we don’t want more cause (sic) upon us and our family.

“Please have mercy upon those criminals that invaded your house. The items we did not bring back are small generator (pass my neighbour), small stabilizer we sold as scrab to awusa man we don’t know how to get back or locate. Finally nine cans of amstel malt have been removed from creat (sic).”

A source told our correspondent that, “The items the suspects returned included television sets, other assorted electronics, computers, foams, gas cylinders, cartons of beer etc.

“They covered them with a waterproof in front of the gate of the late Prof’s house.”

When our correspodent vísited the house on Monday, the family members were not around for comments.

Prof Ugwu died at the age of 63.